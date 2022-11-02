Today (Nov. 2), Wiz Khalifa unveils his latest visual for “Keys,” a Quadwoofer-produced banger that’s full of boastful bars about women, weed, and wealth:

“Said she wanna get with me, ‘cause I blow it by the O, she know how to keep a secret, she don’t let nobody know, she come over to watch movies, we watch Purple Rain and smoke, I got her rocking blue, and now she with the locs, you know it’s Taylor Gang, and she knowing that’s my folks, some n**gas had a pass, but that pass has been revoked, got a lot of plaques that’s on my wall for the millions I done sold, got a lot of keys in my garage from all the cars I drove…”

Directed by Dre, the accompanying clip for “Keys” is mainly centered around Wiz enjoying a smoke in a room with his love interest. Elsewhere, he appears on multiple screens à la “The Brady Bunch.”

“Keys” is taken from Wiz Khalifa’s seventh studio LP, Multiverse, which contains 17 cuts and additional features from Girl Talk and THEY. Months prior to that album’s arrival, Wiz and Girl Talk teamed up with Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA for Full Court Press, complete with a couple of assists from Curren$y and Nile Rodgers. 2022 also saw the Pittsburgh talent join forces with longtime collaborator Juicy J for Stoner’s Night, making this year a prolific one for the “Black and Yellow” rapper overall.

Not content with his current output, Wiz celebrated Halloween by leading Taylor Gang‘s new compilation, G Rage. The project consists of eight songs and notable appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Chevy Woods, Ty Dolla $ign, 6AM, and P Fire.

Press play on Wiz Khalifa’s “Keys” video and, if you missed it, G Rage below. You can stream Multiverse in full here.