Today (Nov. 22), Fetty Wap is officially hosting his Sweet Yamz Thanksgiving Giveaway. The New Jersey-bred artist partnered with College Achieve Paterson and principal Dr. Mills to host the event. The giveaway is being held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 21 Market Street in Paterson, his hometown. A variety of groceries will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

“I’m very grateful for my fans and for my community because I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” Wap wrote in a statement. “Giving back, especially in my hometown, is very important to me no matter what the circumstances are. Even though I can’t be there in person, shout out to every single one of my fans, supporters, and everyone that’s still rocking with me!”

Not only is the upcoming giveaway named after the Thanksgiving dinner table staple, it is also a reference to Wap’s latest release, a viral cover of “Yamz” by Masego and Devin Morrison. On the new version, he adds his signature flare to the groovy track:

“Can I get to the yams? Sweet yams, show me the way, ’cause I got bills to pay (Yeah, baby)/ Can I get to the yams? I’m up early for them yams by my lonely, need no friends/ Keep it goin’, never end, baby (Yeah, yeah), press to start it, stack again, do that all the time (Time)”

Back in October, Fetty Wap shared his The Butterfly Effect project, which was dedicated to his late daughter. Although the 17-track body of work was featureless, he did collaborate with a plethora of producers like Chopsquad DJ, Great John, FrankGotThePack, Brian “Peoples” Garcia, Shyboogs, and CezBeats. He has also provided assists on recent singles like “Born For Greatness” by Elliott Taylor featuring Mozzy, “Drill Zoo” by Ron Suno, “Leck” by KDDK and Imanbek, and more.