Back in October, Fetty Wap shared his The Butterfly Effect project, which was dedicated to his late daughter. Although the 17-track project is featureless, he does collaborate with new producers including Chopsquad DJ, Great John, while still working with FrankGotThePack, Brian “Peoples” Garcia, Shyboogs and CezBeats. This week, he keeps the momentum by sharing a brand new visual for “Mona Lisa” from the project. In the new video, Fetty Wap spends his day admiring his muse as he delivers his lyrics:

Before they knew my name, I had you way before the house and the pool/ When the lights was dim, I had you there ain’t no me without you/ When I die, they gon’ bury me under the city just make sure when I go that you’re fucking with me/ My baby is a shooter, got her hand on the blicky she know I’m a legend, ain’t no n***a fucking with me

Baby girl, I can say the same thing for you never lie to me, keep it true/ You know that this life can be a zoo be my Bonnie, I’m your Clyde, break the rules

Along with the release, Fetty Wap shared a bit about the production side of the offering: “It’s only right that the video for ‘Mona Lisa’ be brought to life by a predominately all female crew. Appreciate all the women that helped make this visual come to life. Appreciate y’all!”

Back in 2020, Fetty dropped Trap & B on Valentine’s Day, a seven track project that highlighted his melodic flow. He also provided assists on singles like “Leck” with KDDK and Imanbek, “Jamaica” with Jay Burna, and “Fly & Fetty” with DC Young Fly. Other recent singles from last year include cuts like “Drill Zoo” with Ron Suno and “Leck” with Imanbek and MORGENSHTERN.

