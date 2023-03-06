Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg are hitting the road on the “High School Reunion Tour,” but they won’t be alone this summer. As the Pittsburgh native took to social media to announce the news, he also mentioned that rappers Too Short, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama will join them. The tour will kick off on July 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia and end on Aug. 27 in Irvine, California. Tickets for the upcoming dates will go on sale on March 10 at 9 a.m. local time. Khalifa also informed fans to text “TG” to 412-226-4201 if they want early presale access.

On March 2, Khalifa shared online that he, Berner, Joey Bada$$, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods were embarking on “The Good Trip Tour,” which is only a week long, in April. A day before that announcement, the “Black and Yellow” artist and Snoop Dogg collaborated to release the Ty Dolla $ign-produced track “Don’t Text Don’t Call.” They initially dropped the song in 2022 on the NFT project An 8th.

That same year, Snoop Dogg announced that he acquired his former label, Death Row Records, days before his halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” he said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

However, Khalifa and Snoop Dogg’s friendship goes back further than last year. On July 3, 2012, the duo starred alongside each other in the film Mac & Devin Go to High School. In it, Khalifa and Snoop Dogg portrayed two high school students, one who was an overachiever having issues writing his valedictorian speech, and the other a senior in his 15th year of school.

