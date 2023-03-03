Wiz Khalifa is going strong in 2023. After releasing visuals to his latest singles, the 35-year-old artist revealed he is going on tour and bringing a few people along too. Last night (March 2), the Pittsburgh native announced “The Good Trip Tour” featuring him, Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods. Shilsy Bubz will host the event. The week-long journey starts on April 15 at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan and wraps up on April 22 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

Along with purchasing tickets, fans can snatch up one of the tour’s four VIP experiences. Sitting atop the poster board is the Super Smokers Experience, which gets an attendee one premium event ticket, a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Khalifa and Berner, access to the Smokers Club Lounge, VIP entry to the venue, a behind-the-scenes tour guide, a premium merch package, and a signed polaroid picture with the “Roll Up” rapper and Berner.

Can’t wait for the Good Trip Tour 😶‍🌫️ Tickets/VIP – https://t.co/PjohFWIVka pic.twitter.com/Y7eBrHjY9r — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) March 3, 2023

On Wednesday (March 1), Khalifa dropped a new visual to his single “Little Do They Know,” produced by Quadwoofer Bangz. In the clip, the talented artist is at work during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah. Afterward, he boarded a jet. He then transitioned to celebrating his son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz’s birthday. As mentioned before, the “Black and Yellow” songwriter has been busy. On the same day as his latest visual, Khalifa partnered with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg for the Ty Dolla $ign-produced track “Don’t Text Don’t Call.” The pair initially released the song in 2022 on the NFT project An 8th.

Like the “We Own It” artist, Bada$$ has also been in his music bag. On the day of Khalifa’s releases, the 28-year-old Brooklyn native also shared a short film for his single “Show Me,” starring actress and singer Serayah McNeill. The track is from his July 2022 album 2000, a follow-up to his 2017 12-track ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$.

Tickets for “The Good Trip Tour” are available here.