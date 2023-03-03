Photo: Jared C. Tilton / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Wiz Khalifa is going strong in 2023. After releasing visuals to his latest singles, the 35-year-old artist revealed he is going on tour and bringing a few people along too. Last night (March 2), the Pittsburgh native announced “The Good Trip Tour” featuring him, Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods. Shilsy Bubz will host the event. The week-long journey starts on April 15 at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan and wraps up on April 22 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

Along with purchasing tickets, fans can snatch up one of the tour’s four VIP experiences. Sitting atop the poster board is the Super Smokers Experience, which gets an attendee one premium event ticket, a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Khalifa and Berner, access to the Smokers Club Lounge, VIP entry to the venue, a behind-the-scenes tour guide, a premium merch package, and a signed polaroid picture with the “Roll Up” rapper and Berner.

On Wednesday (March 1), Khalifa dropped a new visual to his single “Little Do They Know,” produced by Quadwoofer Bangz. In the clip, the talented artist is at work during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah. Afterward, he boarded a jet. He then transitioned to celebrating his son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz’s birthday. As mentioned before, the “Black and Yellow” songwriter has been busy. On the same day as his latest visual, Khalifa partnered with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg for the Ty Dolla $ign-produced track “Don’t Text Don’t Call.” The pair initially released the song in 2022 on the NFT project An 8th.

Like the “We Own It” artist, Bada$$ has also been in his music bag. On the day of Khalifa’s releases, the 28-year-old Brooklyn native also shared a short film for his single “Show Me,” starring actress and singer Serayah McNeill. The track is from his July 2022 album 2000, a follow-up to his 2017 12-track ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$.

Tickets for “The Good Trip Tour” are available here.

 

 

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

J. Cole teams up with BTS' J-Hope for new "On The Street" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

How The Notorious B.I.G. influenced Nas' 'It Was Written' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Sauce Walka shares new "Ghetto Ashes" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Latto on new generation of female rappers: "Baby, we kicking down the door"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "89 Earthquake" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off latest visual for "Little Do They Know"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023
