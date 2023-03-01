Photo: Screenshot from Joey BadaSS’ “Show Me” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Back in July of 2022, Joey Bada$$ unveiled his 2000 album, a 14-track body of work that saw features from JID, Larry June, Westside Gunn, and Diddy. The project was released to commemorate the 10th anniversary of 1999, his debut studio LP. 2000 was preceded by singles like “Where I Belong,” “Head High,” and “Survivor’s Guilt,” the last of which was a tribute to the late Capital Steez and Junior B.

Today (March 1), the New York City emcee returns to treat fans with the latest offering from the project, a short film for “Show Me.” The offering is directed by Levi Turner and McCray Sutherlin and co-stars actress Serayah McNeill. On the track, Bada$$ spits some relaxed bars about love over a nostalgic instrumental by Statik Selektah and Heavy Mellow:

“Can’t spell ‘us’ without ‘trust,’ put the lust aside, there’s some things we gotta discuss/ So close your legs for a bit, baby, let’s open up, closed mouths don’t get fed finishing lunch, her panties in a bunch/ Tell me where you been at these last couple months, you say you want me back, so baby, don’t front/ ‘Cause I could never know too much but just enough, so the next n**ga never feel he got the one-up/ But we ain’t gotta rush, take your time, we could talk until the sun up”

2000 was a follow-up to 2017’s ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, which included 12 tracks and features from ScHoolboy Q, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko, Styles P, Chronixx, and J. Cole. The project was a top five success for Bada$$ on the Billboard 200 thanks to 51,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on the official video for “Show Me” by Joey Bada$$ down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Joey BADA$$
Music Videos
Rap
Serayah McNeill

