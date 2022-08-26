Last month, Joey Bada$$ unveiled his 2000 album, a 14-track body of work that sees features from JID, Larry June, Westside Gunn, and Diddy. The project was preceded by singles like “Where I Belong,” “Head High,” and “Survivor’s Guilt,” the last of which was a tribute to the late Capital Steez and Junior B. Today (Aug. 26), Bada$$ returns with a special surprise addition, a bonus track titled “Let It Breathe.” On the song, the NY-bred rapper spits about his name still living on after he is gone:

Want you to celebrate me like I’m dead already, like this crown up on my head is heavy/ Put my picture in the dictionary next to legendary, swear I’m raisin’ every bar, and it’s like they never ready/ They thrown’ dirt up on my name like I’m already buried, graveyard shifts ’til they put me in the cemеtery/ Until then I’m gettin’ bеtter every January and it’s very scary, 2020 vision’s never blurry/ I keep on droppin’ all these jewels just like I’m in a hurry

Swear to God, I’m never worried (Never), ’cause that’s how you live the misery twice/ You see, that right there is like the greatest advice, you see, it’s a few things that I noticed in life like the fact that everybody got a vice and a price (What else?)/

2000 is the follow-up to 2017’s ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, which included 12 tracks and features from ScHoolboy Q, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko, Styles P, Chronixx, and J. Cole. The project was a top five success for Joey on the Billboard 200 thanks to 51,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on “Let It Breathe” by Joey Bada$$ down below.