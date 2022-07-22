By DJ First Class
  07.22.2022

If you were outside during (arguably) the best time period of music, the blog era, then you know first hand how special that era was for hip hop enthusiasts across the globe. With rappers like Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Big Sean, Mac Miller, Wale, and J. Cole thriving in their early years as solo artists, there were a handful of others that contributed greatly to such a riveting time period. Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ was probably one of the most slept on artists during the height of the blog era, however. Today (July 22), the “Devastated” rapper unleashes his third studio album 2000.

Serving as the follow up to his 2017 album All-Amerikkkan Badass, 2000 arrives just a little over a month after the 10 year anniversary of Joey Bada$$’ debut, critically acclaimed mixtape 1999 (released June 2012). During an interview with VIBE at the 2022 BET Awards, Joey spoke on what fans can expect while listening to the new LP: “On the new album 2000, what should be expected is that classic Joey sound, you know what I’m saying? That authentic Joey. Everything that you want out of Joey Bada$$, you’re going to get from this project right here. I’m excited for this.”

Spanning a total of 14 tracks, the Brooklyn lyricist joined forces with some solid features that contributed greatly to the album’s sound. Not only did he call on J.I.D. and Larry June, Joey linked with Chris Brown, Capella Grey and Westside Gunn. Fans are already calling it a classic and though music is subjective for the most part, the fact that thousands of fans are echoing such sentiments speaks volumes. Press play on 2000 now

