The 2022 BET Awards kicked things off with high vibrations and Jack Harlow indeed contributed to the show’s energy early on. With a riveting stage set up, the Kentucky-bred rapper’s set was very entertaining to say the least. Of course, Jack had the living legend DJ Drama orchestrate his set. If you know Drama, you know he always brings that right amount of energy and shit talking to anything he does musically, which made Jack Harlow’s set even better. Just when fans thought that the “First Class” rapper was going to maneuver solo this time around, he was first joined by who many would consider the best rapper alive, Lil Wayne to perform their collab record “Poison” from his latest studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You. To seal the deal, the Generation Now rapper was blessed by the company of the vocal bible herself, Brandy.

Jack Harlow brings out Brandy to perform “First Class” with him at the 2022 #BETAwards

pic.twitter.com/USiMGkRzkv — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 27, 2022

This was a very special moment due to their recent “squabble” on the internet. If you were in the loop, Jack Harlow stated in an interview that he did not know who Brandy was and that left a sour taste in people’s mouths. He even went to label her “Ray J’s sister. “Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on his ignorance at the time, even Brandy herself. She even took it up a notch by remaking his hit single “First Class.” As former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie spells out “G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S” in the background of the short song, Brandy re-coronates herself the queen, educating younger fans of her lasting impact on music: “Painting pictures, Cinderella scriptures, but that don’t mean jack in the streets / Jack of all trades, now I’m here jacking for beats / ‘Queens’ canceled, but you can never cancel the queen,” she raps.

The moment between Jack Harlow and Brandy definitely had everyone lit with their dance moves and reconciliation. It’ll for sure be one to remember.

