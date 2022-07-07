On July 22, Joey Bada$$ will officially unveil his new album, 2000. The release was previously scheduled for earlier this month before it got postponed last minute due to a sample clearance. Fans have already been able to enjoy singles from 2000 like “Where I Belong” and “Head High.”

Joey returns today (July 7) with his latest preview titled “Survivor’s Guilt,” Rahki-produced cut that pays tribute to the late Capital Steez and Junior B. On the song, fans get to delve deep into some of his most honest and introspective thoughts:

I thought I was goin’ crazy, you know? And like, I realize that I wasn’t the one that was crazy/ I realized that it’s the system that was built against me, you know? And like, I’m not supposed to be talkin’ about this/ That’s the corruption of it, because like, me just saying it’s, it’s absurd, and I want people to open up their eyes and realize that I’m not wrong, you know?

I-I’m, I’m just a open-minded individual, and people should be more openminded/ If-If we tryna build up our lives to have material things and those don’t satisfy our needs, what are we living for? Right, right, come on (Alright)/ This onе is for you, this one is for you, uh (Is for you, for you, for you)

Upon the song’s release, Joey Bada$$ took a moment to express how much this drop means to him. “My new song ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ is out now,” he says on Twitter. “Dedicated to Capital Steez and my cousin Junior B. This song is by far the most heartfelt song I’ve ever made and it felt incredibly therapeutic finally being able to put my thoughts and sentiments into words.”

Be sure to press play on “Survivor’s Guilt” by Joey Bada$$ down below.