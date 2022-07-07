By Regina Cho
  /  07.07.2022

On July 22, Joey Bada$$ will officially unveil his new album, 2000. The release was previously scheduled for earlier this month before it got postponed last minute due to a sample clearance. Fans have already been able to enjoy singles from 2000 like “Where I Belong” and “Head High.”

Joey returns today (July 7) with his latest preview titled “Survivor’s Guilt,” Rahki-produced cut that pays tribute to the late Capital Steez and Junior B. On the song, fans get to delve deep into some of his most honest and introspective thoughts:

I thought I was goin’ crazy, you know? And like, I realize that I wasn’t the one that was crazy/ I realized that it’s the system that was built against me, you know? And like, I’m not supposed to be talkin’ about this/ That’s the corruption of it, because like, me just saying it’s, it’s absurd, and I want people to open up their eyes and realize that I’m not wrong, you know?

I-I’m, I’m just a open-minded individual, and people should be more openminded/ If-If we tryna build up our lives to have material things and those don’t satisfy our needs, what are we living for? Right, right, come on (Alright)/ This onе is for you, this one is for you, uh (Is for you, for you, for you)

Upon the song’s release, Joey Bada$$ took a moment to express how much this drop means to him. “My new song ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ is out now,” he says on Twitter. “Dedicated to Capital Steez and my cousin Junior B. This song is by far the most heartfelt song I’ve ever made and it felt incredibly therapeutic finally being able to put my thoughts and sentiments into words.”

Be sure to press play on “Survivor’s Guilt” by Joey Bada$$ down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Phabo's heart is "Achy" in newest single

By Regina Cho
  /  07.06.2022

Jeremih joins Nakkia Gold for new "Sober" single

By Regina Cho
  /  07.06.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Joey BADA$$
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Phabo's heart is "Achy" in newest single

By Regina Cho
  /  07.06.2022

Jeremih joins Nakkia Gold for new "Sober" single

By Regina Cho
  /  07.06.2022
View More

Trending
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

WNBA stars and the battle for gender equality in sports

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” host Kennedy Rue sits down with WNBA star Jonquel Jones to ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.01.2022
View More