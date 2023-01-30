Photo: Screenshot from Wiz Khalifa’s “Mercury Retrograde” video
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Wiz Khalifa is said to be prepping his fans for the release of his forthcoming effort Wizzlemania. Today (Jan. 30), he unloaded a presumed single from the album titled “Mercury Retrograde,” a Sledgren and Chris Dreamer-produced effort that’s full of the Pittsburgh star’s signature topics:

“Like an incense, doing everything with intent, Mercury retrograde got me hella sensitive, wondering what the mission is, gotta find myself through all this s**t, need a d**m b**ch to rap wit’, smoke trees, play Multiverse, and dip, keep the house clean enough as it is, so when my cleaning lady come over, she never have to have a fit, lot of clothes, you can have a fit, lot of things you’ll never run into if you got a down chick, and everything gets split, it ain’t no secret, homebody, you can get rich…”

“Mercury Retrograde” boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Braden Walker. Much like his long-running “DayToday” series, this clip shows Wiz taking viewers through his daily routine, which — in this case — involves a trip to Las Vegas on a private jet. During his Sin City excursion, the “Black & Yellow” rapper performs for fans, gets in the studio with Benny the Butcher, and more.

Last year was a busy one for Wiz, beginning with his and Juicy J’s Stoner’s Night project. A couple of months later, he teamed up with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for the collaborative LP Full Court Press. 2022 also saw Wiz liberate his seventh solo body of work, Multiverse, a 17-track offering with additional contributions from Girl Talk and THEY. Finally, he closed out said year with G Rage, a hard-hitting compilation featuring his current Taylor Gang roster and fellow heavyweights like Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla $ign. Press play on Wiz Khalifa’s “Mercury Retrograde” video below.

