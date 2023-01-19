Yesterday (Jan. 18), Wiz Khalifa dropped off a new single titled “Love To Smoke,” a catchy offering that borrowed from René Moore and Angela Winbush’s 80’s classic “I Love You More.” As the title suggests, the track is all about lighting up some cannabis while enjoying the finer things in life:

“Just got back from a Cabo trip, it was me, my family members, and about six zips, everywhere my name on the list and I tipped ’em very well so they don’t trip, Wizzle Man on the beach gettin’ lit, and I show up clean if I’ma be at the event, I’m comfortable as long as there’s some weed lit, more than a man, I’m a genius, they compliment saying they never seen this, we always gon’ butt heads like Beavis, you always start something up and leave it, I’m gettin’ stoned to celebrate my achievements…”

Shot by Braden and directed by Wiz himself, the accompanying clip for “Love To Smoke” shows the Pittsburgh talent kicking back in his home studio with some special company. With a blunt rolled, the Taylor Gang head honcho sits on a couch while watching a boxing match, playing video games, and enjoying a can of Liquid Death. The end of the video alludes to Wiz’s forthcoming body of work Wizzlemania.

Last year, Wiz liberated his seventh solo LP, Multiverse, a 17-track offering with additional contributions from Girl Talk and THEY. Months prior to that album’s arrival, Wiz and Girl Talk teamed up with Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA for Full Court Press, complete with a couple of assists from Curren$y and Nile Rodgers. 2022 also saw Wiz join forces with Juicy J for Stoner’s Night.

Press play on Wiz Khalifa‘s visual for “Love To Smoke” below. Hopefully, more information on Wizzlemania will arrive soon.