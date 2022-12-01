On Tuesday (Nov. 29), Jack Harlow announced that he’ll be making his return to Las Vegas. As revealed via press release, the Louisville star will take to the big stage at Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub on March 18 and May 27. He previously performed for a packed crowd in the 5,000-seat venue this past September.

“I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022,” Harlow stated. “The energy was electric and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023. See y’all there!”

Zouk Group Las Vegas Vice President Ronn Nicolli also spoke on the upcoming residency:

“Jack Harlow has continued to dominate the charts, and we are thrilled to have him within the Zouk Group family as we head into 2023. We’ve curated an unparalleled roster of headlining talent, and we look forward to continuing to provide an epic experience for guests.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper will join an impressive lineup of artists for the first quarter of next year, including deadmau5, Tiësto, Zedd, Cheat Codes, and Duke Dumont. According to Zouk’s official website, tickets for the aforementioned March show begin at $30 and $50 for women and men, respectively.

Back in May, Harlow released his sophomore studio LP, Come Home the Kids Miss You, a 15-song body of work with additional features from Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Drake, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, DJ Drama, and more. The project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 113,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Since then, he’s contributed to notable drops like Chris Brown’s “Psychic,” Rod Wave’s “Yungen,” and EST Gee’s “Backstage Passes.” Soon, he’ll be joining the likes of Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Vince Staples, Laura Harrier, and Andrew Schulz in the forthcoming remake of the 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump.