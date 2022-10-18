Back in May, Jack Harlow officially unveiled his highly anticipated sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You. The project is equipped with 15 tracks and features from music giants like Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Justin Timberlake. Leading up to its release were successful singles like “Nail Tech” and “First Class.”

Currently, the Kentucky-bred star is out on the road for his “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour.” He and his team have been documenting the journey and packaged all the footage so far into the official music video for “Like A Blade Of Grass.” Released yesterday (Oct. 17), the new clip features cameos from celebrities like Drake and Jason Tatum, along with shots of Harlow’s fans in the crowd chanting every lyric:

Like a blade of grass wants sunlight, I just want that a**, you the type of girl I would’ve flirted with in class/ Copied every test, be the reason that I passed, I know we could have a blast/ We could have a kid, am I movin’ too fast? Know I’m not your first, but I could be your last/ You can’t even get gas without bein’ harrassed, uhm, some of these girls in the mix more than engineers/ But I think you’d rather disappear, you don’t know where you gon’ end up, but you know it probably isn’t here

In related news, Harlow will hit the “Saturday Night Live” stage on Halloween weekend this year. He previously performed on stage in March of 2021, but this time around he will make his hosting debut on the iconic late night show.

Be sure to press play on Jack Harlow’s brand new music video for “Like A Blade Of Grass” down below.