By Angel Saunders
  /  10.17.2022

Halloween weekend will soon be here and Jack Harlow will be celebrating on the famed “Saturday Night Live” stage. Not only will the Louisville, Kentucky rapper be the show’s musical guest, but he will also star as the host on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series.

In March 2021, the 24-year-old performed as a musical guest for the first time on “SNL.” As he returns on Oct. 29, he will also make his hosting debut on the show. Harlow’s had a busy year thus far. He released his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, in May. The artist also won four awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction and Visual Effects for his collab “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X. That evening he also took home the bragging rights for Song of the Summer with his hit “First Class.”

Harlow’s acting debut on “SNL” could be the perfect warm-up to his role in the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump. The original film was released in 1992, and the sports comedy starred Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez. Sources say in addition to Harlow’s popularity as an artist, his skills on the basketball court helped his audition for the movie to be a slam dunk.

Fans are already excited to see him hit the stage. “Jack Harlow is going to kill on ‘SNL’ because that dude is just naturally funny and not afraid to make a fool of himself, which is when the celebrity hosts truly shine,” one person tweeted. Another is already looking for other fans who are down to wait outside the building for a glimpse of the rapper: “Who wanna camp out to see Jack Harlow host ‘SNL’ [with] me?”

“So you’re [telling] me that JACK HARLOW…is doing DOUBLE DUTY…the SATURDAY AFTER NEXT…and I WILL BE ALIVE TO SEE THAT S**T??? Yeah, I’m [gonna] need a minute,” another wrote as the excited tweets piled up. This past weekend, Megan Thee Stallion also pulled double duty and starred not only as a music guest but a host for the show as well.

