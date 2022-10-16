Megan Thee Stallion scorched the stages of Studio 8H on Saturday (Oct. 15) when she made her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Houston artist kicked off the episode with an introduction in which she listed her many aliases, delivered an impromptu “Bridgerton” audition, and celebrated recently obtaining her college degree.

“Finishing college while pursuing a rap career is not easy, and I did that while putting out song after song and going on a world tour. So now, I can go by another name: Megan The B**ch That Needs Some Sleep,” she said as the audience applauded.

She continued, “I got my degree in health administration because I have always wanted to help the people in my community. I believe it’s important to have a sharp mind and a sharp body-ody-ody.” Elsewhere in her monologue, Megan also made mention of her website that offers mental health resources and her popular Popeye’s hottie sauce.

As if appearing in skits throughout the episode was not enough, Megan also graced the stage for two performances. In her first presentation, she donned a red Jessica Rabbit-esque dress while rapping “Anxiety,” which appears on her sophomore album, Traumazine. At one point, Megan was so overcome with emotion that she had a few tears in her eyes. The moment resonated with fans, who sent her well wishes on Twitter. See their reactions below.

Megan Thee Stallion gets emotional while performing her track ‘Anxiety’ on tonight’s episode of #SNL 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CwtWY1kC2e — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) October 16, 2022

Not me getting emotional at Megan Thee Stallion getting emotional during #SNL I hope my bb is OK!!!! — belen of the ball (@belenisms) October 16, 2022

Megan we love you she is trying really hard not to cry and it’s breaking me #snl — Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) October 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion is so beautiful and strong. I pray she finds peace. #SNL pic.twitter.com/nRhtZXMmgH — Cuntology 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Bardiology_) October 16, 2022

For her second performance, Megan performed a medley of “NDA” and “Plan B,” channeling the hottie energy fans have come to love her for. Adorned in jeans, a black corset top, and a Cuban link chain, the artist reminded viewers why she is one of the most popular rappers in the game.

Megan’s “SNL” appearance came just days after her Los Angeles home was burglarized. The two thieves got away with jewelry, cash, and electronics valued at upwards of $400,000. Police have yet to make an arrest. Responding to the break-in online, the “Savage” lyricist said she was grateful no one was injured and that she planned to take a break.

Check out Megan’s “SNL” performances below.