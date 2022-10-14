Photo: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  10.14.2022

Tomorrow (Oct. 15), Megan Thee Stallion will return to “Saturday Night Live” as both the host and the performing act. To get fans ready, the long-running series unveiled a short promo showing the Houston star preparing for the show in a back room. Eventually, cast member Sarah Sherman shows up to provide support, only for Meg to notice that she’s completely nude:

“Sarah, b**ch, do you know you are completely naked? So like, all day, you didn’t know you were completely butt-a** naked? Let me be the first to tell you…your whole WAP is out.”

Sherman (who apparently wasn’t aware of this revelation) spends much of the sketch revealing what she’s done while unclothed — hanging around her co-workers, traveling on the subway, and even purchasing candy from a kid. She also corrects her hip hop counterpart by changing the aforementioned term “WAP” to “DAP” to better explain her situation in humorous fashion.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Megan took to the “SNL” stage back in 2020, where she sent a powerful message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of Breonna Taylor’s case. During a live rendition of “Savage,” some audio clips condemning Cameron could be heard in the background before the chart-topping talent stressed support for her community:

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women because at the end of the day we need our Black women…We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

Shortly after, Cameron defended himself while calling Megan’s set “disparaging” and “disgusting”:

“Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women…The fact that a celebrity that I never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me…it’s her disposing intolerance because I’ve decided to stand up for truth and justice.”

Check out the aforementioned promo clip below.

