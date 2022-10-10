Megan Thee Stallion is making a name for herself as an actor with a tease of a potential appearance on the super-popular Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”

On Saturday (Oct. 8), the “Body” rapper shared photos of herself with a bright red hairstyle and a caption with spider, snowflake, and red heart emojis. In one of Megan’s photos, she is seen holding a card with the series’ title on it. Another photo shows her in an actor’s chair with the word Netflix.

Aside from the rapper releasing her second studio album, Traumazine, in August, she has appeared in several TV shows, including Disney+’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Good Girls,” and “P-Valley.” However, neither Netflix nor Megan’s representatives have commented if she will be featured in the series. In 2020, Megan told Variety she was working on a horror movie that would shock her fans. “It’s gonna be something that definitely blows your mind,” she said. “You’ve never seen it before.” The movie has not yet been released.

The rapper is set to host Saturday’s (Oct. 15) episode of “Saturday Night Live,” where she will also serve as the musical guest. Megan last appeared on the late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show in 2020 while comedian Chris Rock hosted. She encouraged “all hotties” to tune into her double-duty “Saturday Night Live” episode in an announcement last month.

In other Megan-related news, a fan jumped on stage during her performance at TwitchCon over the weekend. The unidentified man walked on stage and approached the rapper, who was in the middle of performing, at which point he grabbed her hand and spun her in a circle. Security eventually caught the individual and escorted him off the stage. However, it is unclear what happened next.

You can see Megan Thee Stallion’s “Stranger Things” tease and the video of the fan jumping on stage during her TwitchCon performance down below: