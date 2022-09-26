Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.26.2022

Megan Thee Stallion recently released her second studio album Traumazine on Aug. 12. Of the 18 songs, the Hot Girl Coach has used her track “Anxiety” to launch a mental health resource website for her fans.

In the song, Megan raps that, “Bad b**ches have bad days too.” On Sunday (Sept. 25), the Houston native shared that the website, named after the lyric, is now live. “Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl s**t,” a fan posted on Twitter. She confirmed the news with a retweet.

Megan is using her music to resonate with fans and help them cope with daily struggles. The site features the visual for the track along with the quote, “Bounce back like bad b**tches always do.” Below are helpful links under the “Free Therapy Organizations” tab. There’s also contact information for mental health hotlines such as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration National Hotline.

The Traumazine artist included resources specifically designed for Black men and members of the LGBTQ community. “That Megan Thee Stallion mental health website is awesome. I love how much she takes care of her fans,” one person tweeted. The newly launched site isn’t the first time the artist has given back to her community.

In 2021, Megan started the Pete & Thomas Foundation. The organization is a non-profit that focuses on education, housing, health and wellness. In May, her hometown of Houston honored her efforts and dubbed May 2 “Megan Thee Stallion Day.” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner awarded the entertainer with a key to the city. In a post shared on social media, the mayor referred to the rapper as “Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Thee Philanthropist and Megan Thee Inspiration.”

