Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Supreme Court nomination has been confirmed by the Senate. On Thursday (April 7), senators voted 53-47 in favor of Jackson serving as the 116th US Supreme Court Justice. She is now one step closer to making history as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. She will also be the first former public defender to hold the Supreme Court position.

After the final was made, Democratic senators were seen celebrating the historic moment. Joe Biden was with her as they watched the vote from the Roosevelt Room in the White House. He’d selected her for the position, following through on his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation,” the president tweeted. “We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her.”

— President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris, who presided over the vote, added that she is “overjoyed” and “deeply moved” by the Senate’s confirmation, per CNN.

“It’s an extraordinary day and I think it’s a very important statement today about who we are as a nation that we put Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the highest court of our land,” she said after leaving the Senate floor. “So let us all I think rejoice.”

Both Biden and Harris are set to make official remarks during a celebration at the South Lawn on Friday (April 8).

There, Jackson will also make a speech regarding her confirmation as the nation’s first Black woman to become Supreme Court Justice. She will be sworn into her position after the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, who has served behind the bench since 1994. Per his letter to the president, he will be leaving at the end of his term, which is expected to come to a close in late June or early July.

See the standing ovation Ketanji Brown Jackson received below.