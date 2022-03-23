Joy Behar, co-host of “The View” on ABC, remarked that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is “perfect” in a round-table discussion during the show.

“They have to have a perfect Black person to run, otherwise the Republicans will not be able to deal with it” said Behar, who then compared Jackson to former President Barack Obama. “So what you have here are 50 senators who are going to vote against this woman, who is above reproach – the first Black woman in that position- that is going to be on their record, and that’s why they are asking these dumb questions.”

Various Republicans have voiced their disapproval of Jackson. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested her “hidden agenda.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also levied his suspicions. The View guest host Lindsey Granger sided with Blackburn and said that the 51-year-old judge deserves to be questioned extensively.

Whoopi Goldberg called out the “ridiculous” questions Jackson is facing. One of these questions was for her to provide a definition for the word “woman.” When she declined to provide a definition, right-wing pundits exploded on Twitter. Piers Morgan labeled the answer as a flaw in progressive thinking. Piers was dragged on Twitter last year after being shut-down by Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and repeatedly has distasteful comments towards topics about black women.

According to Fox, other questions asked included whether schools should teach children that they can choose their gender, and whether there are physical differences between men and women.

Jackson has served on the board of trustees for the elite Georgetown Day School since 2019. Republicans argue that this school supports critical race theory because of the “anti-racist resources” on the school’s website. Biden called Jackson last month to offer her the position.

“It’s an embarrassment to the country to vote against a woman of this caliber” says Behar. Co-hosts Goldberg and Sunny Hostin agreed, criticizing Republicans’ lines of questioning.

Today (March 23) marks the third day of deliberations for the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Many believe her confirmation is likely since Democrats have a slight majority in the Senate. She has nine years of judicial experience, which is more than four sitting justices combined prior to their confirmations.