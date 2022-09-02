As previously reported by REVOLT, on Aug. 29, it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion would be joining the cast of Marvel’s Disney+ series, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” While details were scarce at the time, it was reported that she would be playing a “fictionalized” version of herself. Yesterday (Sept. 1), Megan dropped a clip from her recent role and had fans in a frenzy.

“Likeee thee Hot Girl Coach is now in thee Marvel universe. I’ve been holding this in for so long. I’m glad the Hotties finally get to see it!!! Shooting this was a BLAST thank you @shehulkofficial @marvel for asking me to be [a part of this]. I’m gonna manifest [that] I get to do moreeeeee,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post.

In the clip, the “Pressurelicious” rapper is in a law office with the TV show’s lead character, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). As Megan’s 2020 hit song “Body” plays in the background, the two begin to twerk. She-Hulk gets a personalized lesson on Megan’s signature moves. “Oh, you are way more fun than my last lawyer,” the Houston rapper says.

She-Hulk responds, “I will kill for you Megan Thee Stallion.” The “Thot S**t” artist asks the attorney to “dial it back” before the clip ends. Fans flooded the comment section. “SO LEGENDARY. Megan [and] Marvel, two of my fav things in the entire universe,” one user wrote. Even “Kiss Me More” singer SZA showed her support. “I’m FLOORRRREDDDDD, WOWWW,” she said.

Megan appeared in the third episode of the series. In the episode, a shapeshifting elf pretending to be the star tries to trick one of She-Hulk’s colleagues. Megan appears as herself during the trial to stop the shapeshifter. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion, ah,” she says. Last night, the show tweeted the entertainer’s iconic one-liner. “Hotties, you already knew. There’s only ONE Megan @theestallion,” the series said with a green heart emoji.