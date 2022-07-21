It’s been a couple of years since Megan Thee Stallion blessed the masses with her debut studio LP Good News, which contained 17 songs and additional features from DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug. The project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 100,000 first-week album equivalent units sold — Good News has also since scored Meg a Platinum plaque.

Since then, the Houston talent has blessed the masses with the mixtape Something For The Hotties, along with loose cuts like “Sweetest Pie” and “Plan B.” She’s also appeared on songs like Juicy J’s “SHE GON POP IT,” Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (Remix),” Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes,” Bankroll Freddie’s “Pop It,” Lil Baby’s “On Me (Remix),” DJ Khaled’s “I DID IT,” Lil Nas X’s “DOLLA SIGN SLIME,” DJ Snake’s “SG,” and Shenseea’s “Lick.”

Today (July 21), Megan Thee Stallion returns with a new single titled “Pressurelicious,” which features Future and is packed with the kind of confident, adults-only subject matter that you’d expect from these two (“I’m stompin’ on hoes so motherfuckin’ hard, I’m knockin’ ’em out like Mario tokens”). As with previous releases, one can expect this track to take over both radio waves and club dance floors.

For the past few months, fans have been heading into theaters to check out “Enter Thee Hottieverse,” a VR music tour that was created in conjunction with AmazeVR. The virtual event allowed attendees to enjoy a concert from Megan using Quest 2 headsets. They were also able to enjoy some of Megan‘s music videos while connecting with other local fans. Those interested in taking part in the futuristic event can head here for upcoming dates in their area. Press play on Megan Thee Stallion and Future’s “Pressurelicious” below.