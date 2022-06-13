Fans of the hit TV show “P-Valley” just got another reason to be excited about season two — Megan Thee Stallion will be shutting down The Pynk in an upcoming episode.

The series is based on the play by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall and digs deep into the life of strip club employees in Chucalissa, a fictional Mississippi Delta town. The storyline follows the strippers, the owner, the bouncers and visitors of the popular establishment with the best dancers the South has seen, all while paying homage to hip hop’s influence.

Viewers may have heard Megan’s voice in yesterday’s (June 12) episode.

As DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin) turns down Lil’ Murda’s (J. Alphonse Nicholson) tour offer, a voice says, “Run that beat back for a real bitch.” As it turns out, the voice is none other than the Houston Hottie herself.

According to a press release, Megan doesn’t just appear on the show, but the “Big Ole Freak” rapper also wrote and recorded an original song for the new season. It will be featured in a later episode.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker will play the role of Tina Snow — an alter ego that the artist often goes by. The name will also be the title of her second EP.

Other cast members on the show include Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn and Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night. The three are the main dancers that the series follows. Nicco Annan stars as Uncle Clifford, the no nonsense owner of The Pynk.

Megan was in attendance for the red carpet premiere of the show. She was seen taking photos with castmates and later turned up at the afterparty.

The Houston native recently dropped the music video to her single, “Plan B,” which she debuted for a crowd in April while headlining Coachella.

Get to know a new side of Tina Snow on “P-Valley.” New episodes of the top-rated series drop at midnight on Sundays on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.