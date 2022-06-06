As previously reported by REVOLT, late last month a “Martin” reunion show was announced. Today (June 6), the trailer has officially dropped.

In a minute-long video released by BET Networks, members of the original cast are seated on the infamous living room sofa as they look towards the camera and with smiles, say, “This one’s for you Tommy” in unison.

Thomas Mikal Ford was the actor who played the role of “Tommy.” Ford died in 2016, reportedly due to a ruptured abdominal aneurysm. On the show, Tommy’s character was known as the smooth yet unemployed friend.

Original cast members include Martin Lawrence (who the show is named after), Tisha Campbell who plays Martin’s wife Gina, Tichina Arnold as her best friend Pam and Carl Anthony Payne II who plays Martin’s oddball friend Cole. All will appear in the reunion hosted by comedian Affion Crockett.

Next Thursday (June 16), the special will air exclusively on BET+, 30 years after the hit sitcom made its debut. Lawrence was hands-on with this production, serving as an executive producer through his company Run Tel Dat Entertainment.

The promo on the video’s YouTube uses Martin’s signature catchphrase, “Wazzup?! Wazzzup?! Wazzzzzup?!” before noting that “the gang is back for the reunion special we’ve all been waiting for.”

Snoop Dogg is seen in the newly released trailer discussing the show’s impact on pop culture. “We would watch the show more than we would make music,” the West Coast rapper says as he joins the cast on the sofa. Snoop was previously a guest on the series during its five-season run.

Actor Tommy Davidson and R&B great Brian McKnight will also make appearances for the June 16 event.

“Can there be a ‘Martin’ reboot?” Crockett asks the stars during the sit-down before the camera cuts to another scene. It seems we will just have to tune in to find out. In the meantime, all five seasons of the popular comedy are streaming on BET+.