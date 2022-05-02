Megan Thee Stallion’s winning streak continues. The Houston hottie’s story could soon come to life via a Netflix comedy!

Following the December announcement that the “Plan B” lyricist had inked a first-look deal with the streaming giant to develop and executive produce content, the latest news reveals that a comedy series loosely based on her life is in the works.

“It’s very early stages. She came in and she pitched something loosely based on her life growing up, and we got very excited about it,” said Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta. “We think she’s special. Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Born Megan Peete, Megan Thee Stallion’s rise to fame has been met with challenges, including the death of her mother and grandmother, yet she continues to persevere. The news of her life being the inspiration for Netflix’s latest comedy series comes just as the “Hot Girl Summer” emcee was given the key to her native city of Houston, Texas and honored with her very own day.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan Thee Stallion previously said of the deal. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

While there’s no set title or further details on the plans of the new series, Netflix has recently been under fire following its decision to lay off a diverse group of employees just months after they were hired to run the company’s Tudum website.