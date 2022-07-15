Erykah Badu is one of the defining artists of the neo-soul genre. She is known for advocating for spiritual wellness, helping women like Summer Walker and Teyana Taylor safely deliver their babies, and unapologetically speaking her mind. But did you know she can drop down and get her eagle on?

Megan Thee Stallion shared the funny, heartwarming moment when Badu joined her on stage for her official hot girl initiation on Thursday (July 14). In the now-viral video posted on Instagram, the singer is seen strutting to the center of the stage as she removes her outerwear. The head hottie tells the DJ, “Drop that shit for a real bitch” then her song “Kitty Kat” starts playing. Badu immediately showed the arena what she was working with as soon as the beat dropped.

Meg wrote in the caption, “When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee shit outta me. I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland. Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T.” In the comment section, celebrity hairstylist and reality star Jonathan Wright wrote, “Realll Texas Shit and she was keeping it cute.”

The Switzerland hotties are having a time from the looks of the viral moment online. The “Plan B” rapper shared another moment with her Instagram followers from the 2022 Gurtenfestival on Wednesday (July 13). Meg showcased the strength of her knees while performing her song “Sex Talk.” She captioned the video, “He said are you tiredddd I look back like boy pleaseeee.” The crowd erupted as she seductively danced to the beat.

The rapper’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, couldn’t resist commenting, “Aww look at my lil mustache warmer.” Even the City Girls praised Megan for the show-stopping performance. JT wrote, “Yu off the chain, sis!” while Yung Miami quoted Joseline Hernandez’s “Vegas” lyrics. The “Caresha Please” podcast host commented, “I wanna ride, I wanna ride, I wanna ride,” with the lovestruck emoji. Do you have knees like Meg?