Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion delivered her highly anticipated single, “Plan B.” The song idea initially came to fruition several months ago but it was finally debuted to a sea of fans at 2022 Coachella and immediately grabbed the spotlight due to it’s unapologetic lyrics.

Today (June 2), Megan returns to share the official music video for the track. The new clip takes a simple yet powerful approach as Thee Stallion is front and center with nothing else but a black background and a few sexy outfit changes throughout. While oozing confidence over an old school 90s style beat, Megan delivers fiesty bars aimed directly at her exes and haters while a sample of Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” is woven in:

Dear fuck n***a, still can’t believe I used to fuck wit’ ya, poppin’ Plan B ‘s ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck wit’ ya/ Damn, I see you still kick it with them opp bitches (Opp bitches) I’m the only reason that your goofy ass got bitches/ All them hoes wanna look like me (Look like me) bitch most likely only fuckin’ you just to spite me (Ayy, ayy, ayy just to spite me)

Upon its release, Megan confirmed this record is for the ladies. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted for her fans.

“Plan B” marks the second single from her forthcoming sophomore project. In other exciting news, the 27-year-old rapper was also awarded the Trailblazer Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards and was also recently given the key to her home city of Houston as well.

Be sure to press play on Megan Thee Stallion’s brand new “Plan B” music video down below.