As promised, Megan Thee Stallion is back today (April 22) to deliver her highly anticipated new single “Plan B.” The song idea initially came to fruition months ago but it was finally debuted to a sea of fans at Coachella for the first time this past weekend. While oozing confidence over an old school ‘90s style beat, Megan delivers fiesty bars aimed directly at her exes and haters while a sample of Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” is woven in:

Dear fuck n***a, still can’t believe I used to fuck wit’ ya, poppin’ Plan B ‘s ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck wit’ ya/ Damn, I see you still kick it with them opp bitches (Opp bitches) I’m the only reason that your goofy ass got bitches/ All them hoes wanna look like me (Look like me) bitch most likely only fuckin’ you just to spite me (Ayy, ayy, just to spite me)

So please don’t get it twisted, I ain’t trippin’ I never put my faith in a n***a, bitch, I’ma die independent (Ayy, ayy, woah, woah, woah)/ If you was wonderin’, yeah, boy, I’m still that bitch (Still that bitch) I had to block you but you still gotta watch this shit (Hmm)

Megan confirmed this record is for the ladies. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted prior to the drop. “Plan B” marks the second single from her forthcoming sophomore project. In other news, the 27-year-old rapper was also awarded the Trailblazer Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. The show took place at Los Angeles’ The Shrine Auditorium and was hosted by LL Cool J.

Be sure to press play on Megan Thee Stallion’s brand new “Plan B” single down below.