By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022

Megan Thee Stallion’s schedule is about to get a whole lot busier. In a new interview with The Cut, the Hot Girl Coach discussed signing on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Traumazine rapper will appear in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+.

Although specific details have yet to be released, fans can expect to see the Houston hottie in a few episodes where she’s rumored to be playing a “fictionalized” version of herself. During her interview, she shared that she’s looked to stars like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube — who have done music and film — for inspiration. “When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said. The “WAP” rapper added, “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

After seeing Megan on the Starz series “P-Valley,” fans are thrilled to see her grace their screens once again for the Marvel TV show. “My good sis @theestallion got the Marvel bag. She’s untouchable!” one person wrote. Another tweeted, “‘She-Hulk’ was already on track to be the best Marvel Disney+ series, but I think that Megan Thee Stallion being in it has sealed the deal completely.”

The “Cry Baby” artist also shared her dream role. While speaking with the publication, Megan revealed she would love to star in a reboot of the 2000 hit film Bring It On. The entertainer said she’d want to take on Gabrielle Union’s character. “I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character,” she said.

In addition to the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” role, Megan will also appear in A24’s musical comedy F**king Identical Twins.

