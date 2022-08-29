Megan Thee Stallion’s schedule is about to get a whole lot busier. In a new interview with The Cut, the Hot Girl Coach discussed signing on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Traumazine rapper will appear in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+.

Although specific details have yet to be released, fans can expect to see the Houston hottie in a few episodes where she’s rumored to be playing a “fictionalized” version of herself. During her interview, she shared that she’s looked to stars like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube — who have done music and film — for inspiration. “When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said. The “WAP” rapper added, “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

After seeing Megan on the Starz series “P-Valley,” fans are thrilled to see her grace their screens once again for the Marvel TV show. “My good sis @theestallion got the Marvel bag. She’s untouchable!” one person wrote. Another tweeted, “‘She-Hulk’ was already on track to be the best Marvel Disney+ series, but I think that Megan Thee Stallion being in it has sealed the deal completely.”

My good sis @theestallion got the Marvel bag. She’s untouchable! ✨ — Misha (@DopestArtista) August 29, 2022

The “Cry Baby” artist also shared her dream role. While speaking with the publication, Megan revealed she would love to star in a reboot of the 2000 hit film Bring It On. The entertainer said she’d want to take on Gabrielle Union’s character. “I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character,” she said.

In addition to the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” role, Megan will also appear in A24’s musical comedy F**king Identical Twins.

“Who’s your favorite Marvel character?” “Megan Thee stallion” pic.twitter.com/ArReUWKrmZ — 𝓁𝑒𝓈𝒶𝓇𝒾 (@ANYGIV3NLES) August 29, 2022

she hulk was already on track to be the best marvel disney plus series but I think that Megan thee stallion being in it has sealed the deal completely — Gabi (@nightwingcore) August 29, 2022

thread megan thee stallion pushing spiderman, doctor octavius, gwen stacy and deadpool#marvel pic.twitter.com/yJAQErNGkw — черя | #StandWithUkraine (@chere_muha) August 20, 2022