Megan Thee Stallion is headed back to Saturday Night Live (SNL), but this time she’ll be hosting and hitting the stage.

As the iconic NBC sketch series heads into its 48th season, they are enlisting a trio of industry heavyweights including Willow Smith and Kendrick Lamar who will serve as musical acts within the first three shows. Megan shared the news via social media, calling on all her fellow hotties to tune in. “Oct. 15 thee hot girl coach is hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live,” said the “Body” emcee in a tweet. “Tune in all hotties.”

The 27-year-old previously graced the “SNL” stage back in 2020 with Chris Rock serving as the guest host. At the time, Megan performed “Savage” before being joined by fellow rapper Young Thug on the stage to execute “Don’t Stop.” As previously reported by REVOLT, “SNL” royalty Kenan Thompson officially received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August.

“Let the church say amen,” said Thompson at the time. “This is very surreal, it’s amazing. My whole family’s here. My little ones are here, so I’ll make this short because she’s getting mad. I can’t thank everybody that’s here enough. I never thought any of this would be possible. I just wanted to act and entertain and have a good time and put smiles on my family members’ faces, and that grew into the world now, apparently. It’s just an honor and a privilege.”

Earlier this year, Thompson made history with his 1500th sketch, which led him to become the longest-running cast member in the nearly half-century history of the show. The 44-year-old entertainer is also the first cast member in “SNL” history to be born following the show’s 1975 debut. His fellow costar Chris Redd announced his departure just ahead of the new season. During his five seasons on the long-running NBC sketch series, Redd led sketches with impersonations of Kanye West, New York Mayor Eric Adams, and more.