On Monday (Sept. 12) night, actresses Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, and singer Lizzo walked away with an Emmy award. “Black Women” trended on Twitter following the historical wins, allowing Black Twitter to celebrate and recognize women of color in general.

Zendaya won her second Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue in “Euphoria.” The win makes her the only Black woman to win two Emmy Awards in this category. Zendaya won her first Emmy in 2020 for the same role.

Lizzo won her first Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” her Amazon series about finding backup dancers. Lizzo dedicated her win to all the “big grrrls” in her life. “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media — someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she expressed emotionally.

Ralph, an industry veteran, made history while winning the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role in “Abbott Elementary.” She is the second Black woman to win the Emmy category after Jackée Harry, who won for “227” almost 40 years ago. Ralph didn’t skip the opportunity to mention Harry’s win in her acceptance speech. “To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” Ralph said. “This is what striving looks like, and don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

Brunson, the creator and star of “Abbott Elementary,” brought the audience to their feet for her first Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. She is the second Black woman to win the category, after Lena Waithe, and the third Black person after Larry Wilmore won the award for “The Bernie Mac Show” in 2002.

While comedian Jimmy Kimmel tried to overshadow Brunson’s Emmy win, Twitter did not disappoint by calling him out while celebrating her historic win. User @gpirnia called out Kimmel for his act, saying: “Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary.” Another commenter, @cynicaltomorrow, shared the same sentiments: “White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. F**k Jimmy Kimmel. #Emmys2022.”

Despite that, Black Twitter celebrated the women’s victories all night, resulting in the term “Black Women” trending. Social media account @McKenzie_JP said: “So many beautiful, deserving Black women getting their flowers tonight. I could cry #Emmys #Emmys2022,” while sharing photos of all four women accepting their awards. Emmys enthusiast @bdclendenin shared her thoughts on the nearly 40-year difference between Ralph’s and Harry’s wins. “Only two Black women winning in the comedy category in 35 years is wild to me. WILD. Thinking of all the incredible Black women comedians and actors who have graced our screens,” she tweeted. Twitter commenter @_kelliieee tweeted: “Quinta [Brunson] said her goal was to get Sheryl Lee Ralph an Emmy [and] she did just that. Black women.”

We are so proud of these women, their accomplishments, and their contribution to history.

Below are all the Twitter reactions:

Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/ofP5mkXpvy — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. Fuck Jimmy Kimmel. #Emmys2022 — H. (@cynicaltomorrow) September 13, 2022

So many beautiful, deserving Black women getting their flowers tonight. I could cry #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/L5UrCOxZ9L — McKenzie Jean-Philippe (@McKenzie_JP) September 13, 2022

Only two Black women winning in the comedy category in 35 years is wild to me. WILD. Thinking of all the incredible Black women comedians and actors who have graced our screens. — Bianca Clendenin (@bdclendenin) September 13, 2022