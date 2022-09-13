The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night (Sept. 12) in Los Angeles. While the event is meant to highlight those who have done phenomenal work on the television screen, many watched their screens in disgust as Quinta Brunson’s moment was overshadowed by Jimmy Kimmel’s antics.

Kimmel presented Brunson with the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” However, when it was time for Brunson to give her well-deserved acceptance speech, Kimmel never left the stage. In fact, he laid down, causing her to have to awkwardly step over him.

The strange moment seemed to be part of a joke that Kimmel drank too many margaritas after the comedian and talk show host lost in a category earlier that night, but fans weren’t feeling it. “Nothing will happen to Jimmy Kimmel for stealing Quinta Brunson’s moment as the first Black woman to win a solo Emmy for writing on a show she created. Anyone who calls this a pattern of Kimmel’s racism will get dragged despite him doing Blackface twice and using the N-word,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Nothing will happen to Jimmy Kimmel for stealing Quinta Brunson’s moment as the first Black woman to win a solo Emmy for writing on a show she created. Anyone who calls this a pattern of Kimmel’s racism will get dragged despite him doing Blackface twice and using the n-word. pic.twitter.com/Olq7qeviwu — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) September 13, 2022

Another outraged fan said, “White male privilege is laying on the ground [and] expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. F**k Jimmy Kimmel.” Others felt that his decision to not move out of her way came from a sense of “pure jealousy and entitlement.”

After the ceremony, Brunson spoke with the press and kept it cute when asked about the distracting stunt. “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” she began. “Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face,” Brunson joked to a reporter.

Just a reminder of how Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t seem to be able to let Black folks shine in really important moments. #Emmys https://t.co/WMkqz6uESY — April is in NYC (@ReignOfApril) September 13, 2022

Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/ofP5mkXpvy — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his ass in it. White men really are insufferable. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) September 13, 2022

If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don’t know what is. — Heba Gowayed هبة جويد (@hebagowayed) September 13, 2022

White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. Fuck Jimmy Kimmel. #Emmys2022 — H. (@cynicaltomorrow) September 13, 2022

Me watching black twitter give Jimmy Kimmel the dragging he deserves. I love it. pic.twitter.com/ZRQzSe0I1R — Shondarius Williams (@Shondarius_) September 13, 2022

The choice to make Quinta Brunson step over Jimmy Kimmel to get to the mic and then play her off early was atrocious. #Emmys — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) September 13, 2022

Every woman in the background is NOT amused Jimmy Kimmel. Trash. #Emmys2022 You took away from Quinta’s moment. https://t.co/RTH3VLwJNd — BlackHawkSCorp (@BlackHawkSCorp) September 13, 2022

jimmy kimmel you’re so weird, you should've just got off the stage… quinta is winning her first emmy and you're making her moment about you and a tired ass bit nobody watching at home found funny pic.twitter.com/NmctHSsy7n — Mal ✰ (@houseofphoton) September 13, 2022

You can't convince me that Jimmy Kimmel refusing to get up while Quinta Brunson did her acceptance speech wasn't pure jealousy and entitlement. — Taylor Goethe ❄️OPEN 4 WORK❄️ (@InspectorNerd) September 13, 2022

yall dragging jimmy kimmel and it's what he deserves — king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2022