Lizzo is so in love with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, and she is not afraid to show it.

On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the “About Damn Time” singer appeared on “Audacy Check In,” revealing that Wright had given her a nickname. “I am in love,” Lizzo said. “He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He’s creative.” Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, said he is the first man she’s dated that has ever called her by that name.

In July, Lizzo revealed on “The Breakfast Club” that her relationship with Myke Wright is not monogamous and that it taught her to be open to love. Lizzo explained that traditional relationships scare her, but she can love someone for a lifetime. “I think a traditional relationship scares me for 10 years, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever,” Lizzo said. “Monogamy, I think to me, is a little claustrophobic — I think because there’s the rules. I think a love relationship that’s not monogamous has no rules.”

Other topics came up during her “Audacy Check In” appearance, including working with model Tyson Beckford in her music video for “2 Be Loved” and her upcoming tour with Latto. “Tyson Beckford is the male supermodel of the world,” she said. “He’s been in so many iconic music videos as the leading man. I felt like I wanted to have an iconic moment. To have him say yes was a big deal. I don’t think there was anyone else that could play the part.”

With her tour set to begin later this month in Florida, the singer wanted to ensure that her fans knew to wear comfortable shoes. “Wear breathable clothing because it’s really gonna be dancing all night long,” the “Rumors” Lizzo said.

Lizzo’s interview can be found below: