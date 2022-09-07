Following her standout performance of “Knuck If You Buck” in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, Crime Mob’s Princess has a request for Regina Hall.

After Hall admitted that she did not know the song prior to performing it alongside her co-star Sterling Brown in the film, Princess asked Charlamagne Tha God to put a word in with the actress to join Crime Mob on stage in the near future. “Aye @cthagod I was thinking maybe you can ask @morereginahall to rap it live when we come to Cali for #millenniumtour,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanied by a clip from Hall’s recent interview with “The Breakfast Club.” She also shot her shot to work with Issa Rae. “And can you tell your friend @issarae I’d love to be part of @rapshitonmax,” Princess continued.

During her appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Hall did admit that she was embarrassed to not have known the track, which has long been dubbed a “negro spiritual.” She also revealed that it took her two or three days to memorize the part of the song that, according to Charlamagne Tha God, gets everyone turned up. “I said, ‘This was real for them,'” said Hall, while noting the film’s crew stayed back just to watch her perform the verse. “I felt like we had a responsibility.”

When Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul debuted on Friday (Sept. 2), Princess took to social media to give her nod of approval for the scene where Hall and Brown recite “Knuck If You Buck” as if their life depended on it. “My parents always said we need to use our talents for the Lord,” wrote Princess on IG along with a clip from the movie. “#HonkForJesus was filmed on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur, GA, at the Old Cathedral Church… well known on the Eastside,” she explained. The 35-year-old also disclosed how the film was a full-circle moment for her as a member of the Atlanta group. “The movie airs the same weekend we did our first show,” Princess recalled. “If you don’t think God has a sense of humor… Ya’ll go watch it in theaters and on @peacocktv.”