Congratulations are in order for Regina Hall as she is set to receive the second annual Voice of Inspiration Award from Variety at the annual Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala. The award is presented each year to “a creative who is using their platform to tell interesting stories and inspire others.” Also being honored is MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King with the Reel Works ChangeMaker Award.

This year was a prolific one for Regina Hall. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival featured two of her masterpieces: “Master,” a thriller following three Black women at a predominantly white college; and “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” a mockumentary exploring the inner workings of a Southern Baptist megachurch.

Reel Works is an organization that provides more than 1,600 New York City youth with free filmmaking and mentoring programs each year. It was established back in 2001 and provides mentorship, inspiration, and empowerment for “underserved NYC youth to share their stories through filmmaking, creating a springboard to successful careers in media and beyond.” According to organizers, 100% of students who participate in Reel Works’ programs graduate, 83% attend college and more than half go on to a media career. The organization matches teens 1:1 with professional filmmaker mentors to help them with their journey.

Last year, Variety bestowed its inaugural Voice of Inspiration Award to filmmaker Eddie Huang at the Reel Works 20th anniversary gala. Huang is best known for his hit ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.” More recently, he also wrote and directed the basketball drama “Boogie,” which is a New York-set film that is centered around a Chinese American with hoop dreams and takes viewers along for his journey.

The gala is taking place tomorrow (May 25) at 6:30 p.m. ET May 25. Supporters can tune in to watch on www.reelworks.org/gala.