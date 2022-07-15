Lizzo is one of the most popular talents today in the music realm and as time moves on, she will continue to outdo herself every chance she gets. While we are in an era where there is a ton of music being released at the same time almost every week, music can be easily forgotten if it doesn’t hold high replay value. Fortunately for Lizzo, she is a superstar whose poise and talent can’t/won’t be denied. She has already carved out a lane for herself through recent years and it is safe to say she will be here for a long while. Today (July 15), the “Truth Hurts” rapper-singer gifts fans with her latest album Special.

HAPPY SPECIAL EVE YALL 😭 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 14, 2022

Lizzo shaved down the 12 tracks on Special from a reported 200 songs she’d been writing for the album since 2018. When she revealed the track list for the album on Twitter, a bikini-clothed, ski-mask-wearing Lizzo paused mid-deck-chair twerk to pull out a vinyl copy of Special. It perfectly captured the tongue-in-cheek approach that has typified the R&B/pop singer’s surging career since the release of her 2019 major-label debut album Cuz I Love You.

Both lead singles, “Grrrls” and the disco-pop “About Damn Time,” are bangers about positivity, female empowerment and an arrival into the mainstream that keeps leveling up for Lizzo. Between headlining the Outside Lands festival in October, starting the Yitty shapewear brand in April and hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live” in May, she stays busy, and “Special” is a grand statement on her path to longevity and motivation. “I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “A little bit more filled with love.”

