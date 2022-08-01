This is a season of winning for Quinta Brunson!

According to BusinessWire, the “Abbott Elementary” creator has officially signed her first beauty partnership as the new face of Olay.

“It is an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand,” said Brunson in an official news release. “When I was growing up, society pushed a beauty standard that was unattainable. Brands told me I needed to change everything about myself to be beautiful. It’s exciting to be a part of the latest OLAY campaign and to help change that narrative. This partnership coming to life as my first-ever beauty collaboration is truly a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

The company also expressed its excitement for welcoming Brunson to the family.

“We are thrilled to have Quinta Brunson join the OLAY family,” said Stephanie Headley, P&G’s senior vice president of OLAY and North America Skincare. “Quinta’s fearless confidence is unmatched, and she represents the Fearless to Face Anything confidence we want for all women. When the standard of her own beauty was being molded by society, she decided it was time to share her unique point of view. We are honored to partner with someone who truly embodies OLAY’s mission to help women feel bold and confident to Face Anything.”

For Brunson, it’s all about feeling comfortable in her own skin.

“It’s important for me to feel actually more comfortable walking into my writers room, having a bare face,” she continued. “It’s funny because the [brand’s] tagline is ‘Face Anything,’ but I truly do feel like I’m able to do that with just this line of products as someone who doesn’t love to wear a ton of makeup.”

The latest collection, which includes Olay’s Retinol24 + Peptide collection is a huge part of Brunson’s nighttime skincare routine.

Watch Quinta Brunson shine in the new campaign below.