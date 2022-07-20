Quinta Brunson continues to be booked and busy this season as she adds another role to her résumé. This week, Brunson is the latest cast member announced for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a forthcoming movie that follows Weird Al’s rise to fame.

The film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the man of the hour in addition to Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic’s parents, Mary and Nick. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story slated to premiere on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel this fall.

“From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true,” reads the biographical comedy film’s logline. “An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is directed by Eric Appel, co-written by Yankovic himself, and produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. When the project was first announced back in January, Yankovic revealed in a statement that he made a very specific promise to his fans that he plans to keep for decades to come. “When my last movie, UHF, came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” he said.

In additional exciting Brunson-related news, “Abbott Elementary” has received a slew of well-deserved Emmy nominations this year. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James are both up for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” and Tyler James Williams is nominated in the coinciding actor’s side of the category. Brunson is up for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series” and the show itself is nominated for “Outstanding Comedy Series.”