Congratulations are in order for the entire “Abbott Elementary” team as they add more wins to their journey. In addition to being given an early Season 2 renewal back in March thanks to its undeniable success, the breakout show has now officially been crowned as ABC’s new flagship comedy series. The network has given “Abbott Elementary” the Wednesday 9 p.m. tentpole time slot, which was previously held by “Modern Family.”

According to AP, “Abbott Elementary” became ABC’s first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere. The show follows a quirky elementary school staff struggling to make ends meet at an underfunded Philadelphia school.

Amid its rise to success, creator Quinta Brunson previously delved into how she wanted the show to represent Black educators. “I think it’s amazing that now we have this opportunity for a group that hasn’t been shown too much — a group of Black educators — to be on screen, and not only be on screen, but then have some fun, too,” she said.

When she first came up with the idea for the show, Brunson said she wanted to make it a comedy. “And then I just like my comedies to have heart in them,” she explained.

“Those are my two goals: heart and humor. I think when you put both of those things in a school, an elementary school — sorry, a public, underfunded elementary school — naturally, it uncovers some of the larger issues at play, right?”

“Abbott Elementary” was not only making an on-screen impact, but continued to bring positive change off-screen as well. Last month, the hit sitcom announced it is donating 150,000 meals to Feeding America. For every dollar donated to Feeding America, the non-profit provides at least 10 meals to families in need through a network of member food banks. The gesture was timed with the finale of “Abbott Elementary’s” Season 1.