On Wednesday (March 1), Wiz Khalifa blessed his fans with a new visual for “Little Do They Know,” a Quadwoofer Bangz-produced offering that’s full of the Taylor Gang star’s usual bars about women, weed, and winning.

“Shorty gone off straight liquor, got her whole cup filled up and it ain’t mixer, twisting joints up like a blender, if you ain’t with a bad b**ch, then you can’t enter, whеre you going? What’s your name? I don’t remеmber, say you wanna rep my gang, you a member, take you to a strip club after dinner…”

The accompanying clip for “Little Do They Know” is essentially an episode of Wiz’s long-running “DayToday” series, as viewers are able to catch him at work during this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah. After hopping on a private jet, he can then be seen throwing a birthday party for his son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.

On the same day as the arrival of “Little Do They Know,” Wiz also teamed up with Snoop Dogg for another track titled “Don’t Text Don’t Call,” a Ty Dolla $ign-produced offering that sees the frequent collaborators making things clear with potential love interests.

“You like to be the only one, don’t wanna be like my other b**ch, don’t ever lie to you, I always keep it G and don’t do sucker s**t, you knocked me down, pick me up, pick me out, put me on the street, next time we f**k, please don’t go, I got a new one that wanna roll with me…”

“Don’t Text Don’t Call” could originally be heard on An 8th, an NFT project that Wiz and Snoop released back in 2022. Currently, the two are putting the final touches on their film High School Reunion, the sequel to 2012’s Mac & Devin Go To High School. Press play on both “Little Do They Know” and “Don’t Text Don’t Call” below.