The NBA took things globally for its 2023 All-Star weekend. Last night (Feb. 19), Burna Boy, Tems and Rema shut down the NBA All-Star Game halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Burna Boy kicked off halftime by performing his singles “It’s Plenty” and “Alone.” “I’m about to take you on a journey to Africa without even going on a plane,” the Grammy Award-winning singer said before putting on a show. Rema came in next to deliver “Calm Down” and his new single “Holiday.” Tems then took over with a melody of her hits “Crazy Tings,” “Free Mind,” “Essence” and “Higher.” Burna Boy returned to close the show with his hit singles “Ye” and “Last Last.”

Alongside the Nigerian stars, Post Malone performed his songs “Wow” and “Rockstar” before tipoff at yesterday’s game. He even surprised the crowd and brought out 21 Savage, who is featured on “Rockstar.”

Last summer, Burna Boy blessed fans with his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, which featured appearances from J Balvin, J Hus, Khalid, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, Victony and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The 19-track album peaked at No. 14 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard World Albums chart.

Tems recently made history as the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy. The 27-year-old singer won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award for her vocal and writing contribution to hit song “WAIT FOR U” by Future featuring Drake and herself. She’s also nominated for a 2023 Oscar for Best Original Song for her pen game on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” from the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rema released his debut album, Rave & Roses, last April. The remix to his hit song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez reached No. 1 on both the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. It also peaked at No. 3 on the Global 200 chart. The 22-year-old recently released his new singles “Holiday” and “Reason You.”

Watch the full NBA All-Star halftime performances below: