Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Staff via Getty Images (left and center) and PATRICK T. FALLON/Contributor via Getty Images (right)
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.20.2023

The NBA took things globally for its 2023 All-Star weekend. Last night (Feb. 19), Burna Boy, Tems and Rema shut down the NBA All-Star Game halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Burna Boy kicked off halftime by performing his singles “It’s Plenty” and “Alone.” “I’m about to take you on a journey to Africa without even going on a plane,” the Grammy Award-winning singer said before putting on a show. Rema came in next to deliver “Calm Down” and his new single “Holiday.” Tems then took over with a melody of her hits “Crazy Tings,” “Free Mind,” “Essence” and “Higher.” Burna Boy returned to close the show with his hit singles “Ye” and “Last Last.”

Alongside the Nigerian stars, Post Malone performed his songs “Wow” and “Rockstar” before tipoff at yesterday’s game. He even surprised the crowd and brought out 21 Savage, who is featured on “Rockstar.”

Last summer, Burna Boy blessed fans with his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, which featured appearances from J Balvin, J Hus, Khalid, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, Victony and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The 19-track album peaked at No. 14 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard World Albums chart.

Tems recently made history as the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy. The 27-year-old singer won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award for her vocal and writing contribution to hit song “WAIT FOR U” by Future featuring Drake and herself. She’s also nominated for a 2023 Oscar for Best Original Song for her pen game on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” from the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rema released his debut album, Rave & Roses, last April. The remix to his hit song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez reached No. 1 on both the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. It also peaked at No. 3 on the Global 200 chart. The 22-year-old recently released his new singles “Holiday” and “Reason You.”

Watch the full NBA All-Star halftime performances below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z pays tribute to LeBron James, hypes 2023 NBA All-Star Game

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

Kevin Durant opens up about Black well-being in new Nike BLM campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammys

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.06.2023

Travis Scott and Smith Entertainment Group team up for epic NBA All-Star Weekend events

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Burna Boy is a "Common Person" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Popcaan and Burna Boy connect in "Aboboyaa" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Afrobeats
Burna Boy
nba
Rema
Tems

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z pays tribute to LeBron James, hypes 2023 NBA All-Star Game

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

Kevin Durant opens up about Black well-being in new Nike BLM campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammys

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.06.2023

Travis Scott and Smith Entertainment Group team up for epic NBA All-Star Weekend events

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Burna Boy is a "Common Person" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Popcaan and Burna Boy connect in "Aboboyaa" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

“Where I’m from, you don’t call somebody a snitch unless you see the paperwork in ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023
View More