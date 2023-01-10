Afro Nation is officially ready to bring their vibrant festival to the United States. Yesterday (Jan. 9), the franchise announced the lineup for their inaugural Miami installment, which will be headlined by Burna Boy and Wizkid. Afro Nation Miami will take place at LoanDepot Park from May 27-28.

Many additional exciting names are on the roster, including rising Nigerian superstars Rema and Asake, dancehall legend Beenie Man, CKay, BNXN, and Black Sherif, French rapper Franglish, and others. Originating from South Africa, Afro Nation plans to continue to shine the spotlight on amapiano, so the Piano People stage in Miami will also be headlined by Major League DJZ and Uncle Waffles.

The trailblazing fest just closed out an eventful 2022 thanks to Afro Nation Portugal, their North American debut in Puerto Rico, and most recently, Afro Nation Ghana last month, which was their first event in Ghana since 2019.

Back in November of 2022, Wizkid dropped off his most recent project, More Love, Less Ego, which contained 13 songs and additional appearances from Don Toliver, Skepta, Skillibeng, Shenseea, and more. Prior to that was his breakout album, 2020’s Made In Lagos. That project boasted 14 songs and assists from the likes of Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, and Tems, the last of whom appeared on the fan-favorite hit “Essence.”

Last summer, Burna Boy blessed fans with his sixth studio LP, Love, Damini, which housed 19 songs and appearances from J Balvin, J Hus, Khalid, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, and more. Love, Damini followed his critically acclaimed 2020 album, Twice as Tall. That project included features from Youssou N’Dour, Naughty By Nature, Chris Martin, and Stormzy across 15 tracks.

General tickets for Afro Nation Miami will be available starting on Friday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. EST. You can also register here to gain access to a special presale.