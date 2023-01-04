The season of giving may be only a holiday thing for some people, but for Vic Mensa, it’s a year-round occurrence. The Chicago rapper/activist arrived in Accra, Ghana to perform at the free Black Star Line Festival in partnership with REVOLT on Friday (Jan. 6), and in the days leading up to it, the star is leading the charge to provide clean water to over 200,000 residents. He told TMZ Hip Hop that he grew emotional when he saw the living conditions in Accra, which consisted of contaminated water, and joined forces with his father, who is Ghanian, to bring clean water to three villages. “We’re building three boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built,” Mensa said.

Not me causally meeting Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa here in Ghana 😭❤️❤️❤️ — Vitalis.N🤖🛸 (@vitalis_nwn) January 4, 2023

He continued: “The other locations are a nearby community called Effiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region, Amedzofe. Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant waterborne diseases.” Drilling for the boreholes will reportedly take around three to four weeks to finish, and will include 10-15 days of on-site work followed by pipework and cable installations. The water in question will also be tested in a lab prior to human consumption, and TMZ was informed the cost of the boreholes was around $45,000.

Chance The Rapper unveiled the lineup for the free Black Star Line Festival he started with Vic Mensa back in November. The fest will include performances from Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe, Sarkodie, M.anifest and Asakaa Boys, with more to be announced. This will probably go down as one of the most electrifying festivals of the year.

Shoutout to Vic Mensa for his continued efforts at making a change!