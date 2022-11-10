If there is one thing we can count on Wizkid to do it’s provide some high quality music and, truthfully, he has not missed yet. The Nigerian superstar has made immaculate strides in the industry and there is no other way but up. Although winter is around the corner, that will not stop the masses from catching a vibe to his new LP outside in the lounges and clubs. One can never be filled with too much fulfilling tunes, and this week for New Music Fridays, Wizkid spins the block today (Nov. 11) with an audible treat titled More Love, Less Ego.

Tomorrow should be declared as public holiday because of the GAOTED album dropping!

11:11 – Wizkid’s official day! MLLE 🦅🔥 — Idris (@Crhedrys) November 10, 2022

More Love, Less Ego feels even more self-revealing than Made in Lagos, Wizkid’s immaculate 2020 love letter to his hometown. The sound here is fuller and more mature. He fell back on the star-studded features this go around and for good reason. Without a doubt, it pleasantly builds on its predecessor’s pop-friendly momentum, boasting even more infectious hits — just in time for cuffing season. To be quite frank, this More Love, Less Ego LP is sure to last, in any season.

Wizkid recently visited Apple Music where he engaged in a live performance that will be available to stream on Nov. 14. “Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid shared in a statement. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album More Love, Less Ego and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”

Press play on Wizkid’s latest LP and let us know what you think.