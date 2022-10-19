Currently, Wizkid is said to be prepping for the release of his fifth studio album More Love Less Ego. Last month, he unveiled a new single from the project titled “Bad To Me,” a Sammy Soso and P2J-backed effort that sees the Nigerian star becoming dangerously infatuated with a certain someone:

“All for you baby, if that money dey too much say make you talk, cause you know the money long, ooh, yeah, break your back with it, yeah, na me and you dey talk, no one involved, baby girl, make I indulge you, yeah, lose my way, oh, this kind, this kind love, yeah, wey dey make me want more, woah, come my way, oh, this kind, this kind love, yeah, I dey want for the night, make I know how you feel, how you want am? Lady, girl, say your body bad to me…”

Today (Oct. 19), Wizkid becomes the star of a variety show in his new visual for “Bad To Me,” complete with an infectious performance and sit-down interview. The clip also gives a behind-the-scenes feel with viewers able to see the production that takes place behind the big stage.

Upon its eventual arrival, More Love Less Ego will follow Wizkid’s 2020 LP Made In Lagos. That project consisted of 14 tracks and additional appearances from Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Terri, Tay Iwar, Projexx, and Tems, the last of whom appeared on the international hit “Essence.” In addition to breaking several African streaming records, Made In Lagos also landed Wizkid a gold plaque in the United States. Almost a year after its initial release, the celebrated project received a deluxe edition upgrade, complete with four additional songs — including a remix of “Essence” with Justin Bieber. Press play on Wizkid‘s “Bad To Me” video below.