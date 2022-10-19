Photo: Video screenshot from Wizkid’s “Bad To Me”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.19.2022

Currently, Wizkid is said to be prepping for the release of his fifth studio album More Love Less Ego. Last month, he unveiled a new single from the project titled “Bad To Me,” a Sammy Soso and P2J-backed effort that sees the Nigerian star becoming dangerously infatuated with a certain someone:

“All for you baby, if that money dey too much say make you talk, cause you know the money long, ooh, yeah, break your back with it, yeah, na me and you dey talk, no one involved, baby girl, make I indulge you, yeah, lose my way, oh, this kind, this kind love, yeah, wey dey make me want more, woah, come my way, oh, this kind, this kind love, yeah, I dey want for the night, make I know how you feel, how you want am? Lady, girl, say your body bad to me…”

Today (Oct. 19), Wizkid becomes the star of a variety show in his new visual for “Bad To Me,” complete with an infectious performance and sit-down interview. The clip also gives a behind-the-scenes feel with viewers able to see the production that takes place behind the big stage.

Upon its eventual arrival, More Love Less Ego will follow Wizkid’s 2020 LP Made In Lagos. That project consisted of 14 tracks and additional appearances from Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Terri, Tay Iwar, Projexx, and Tems, the last of whom appeared on the international hit “Essence.” In addition to breaking several African streaming records, Made In Lagos also landed Wizkid a gold plaque in the United States. Almost a year after its initial release, the celebrated project received a deluxe edition upgrade, complete with four additional songs — including a remix of “Essence” with Justin Bieber. Press play on Wizkid‘s “Bad To Me” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Wizkid

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Lil Baby's new album, Ne-Yo talks Naya Rivera, Marlon Wayans gets deep, the Emmett Till movie & more

On a new entertainment segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Marlon Wayans pulls up, Ne-Yo ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Revolutionary of the Week Ronald Freeman of the United Market app

Created by recent Morehouse College grads, United Market is a business platform for music production ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
Drink Champs

Drink Champs

Legendary Queens rapper-turned show host N.O.R.E. teams up with Miami hip-hop pioneer DJ EFN for ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.17.2019
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
View More