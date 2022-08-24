Back in June, Chris Brown dropped off his tenth studio LP Breezy, a 24-song body of work with assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and more. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units. The following month, Brown would circle back and reveal the official deluxe edition, complete with nine additional cuts and collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.

Today (Aug. 24), the R&B veteran gifts fans with the official music video for “Call Me Every Day,” a fan-favorite record from Breezy. Equipped with an assist from Nigerian superstar Wizkid, the new child.-directed clip sees the duo surrounded by breathtaking landscapes as they go back and forth during the opening hook:

Come rewind, oh girl, I get the money wey fit make you mine, oh/ Give you lovin’ every night fit make you mad, oh na only you give me love wey make me/ Nice, oh, nice, oh, nice, oh, affi make you mine, oh/ Girl, I love you, plus I never make you minus, if I let you smoke, is you gon’ lose my lighter? If you paranoid, then I’ma spend the night

You talkin’ that lovin’ every day, tell me nicely, use the money, I go pay, for your lovе, I go pay, oh dey make a man dey chasе, oh (Oh), I fit no dey call you every day

Breezy follows Brown’s Slime & B mixtape, a well-received joint body of work with Young Thug that made landfall back in 2020. Slime & B also saw contributions from Gunna, Major Nine, Lil Duke, Shad Da God, Too $hort, E-40, HoodyBaby, and Future across 13 songs.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s brand new music video for “Call Me Every Day” featuring Wizkid down below.