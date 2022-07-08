Last month, Chris Brown liberated his tenth studio LP Breezy, a 24-song body of work with assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and more. The project debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album equivalent units. In addition, five of Breezy‘s tracks landed on the Hot 100, making Brown the eighth artist with the most entries on that chart (112).

Not long after Breezy arrived, Brown took to social media to both announce that a deluxe version was on the way and criticize his detractors:

“Not that [it] matters… SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it) … CHRIS DROPS ALBUM [and it’s crickets.]”

Today (July 8), Brown drops off Breezy (Deluxe), complete with nine additional cuts and collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido on “Inner Peace” and “Nobody Has To Know,” respectively. One particular standout, the Paul Momberger-produced “Hit My Line,” is centered around the Virginia star‘s intentions with a girl who’s already taken:

“I heard you got a nigga but you don’t wanna be with him, no, you don’t, and if he fuckin’ your mood up, you don’t gotta leave with him, fuck that, no more, why the bad ones always find a waste of time? I can’t understand it, and tell me why the whack niggas always be the first in line, girl, do you need for me to handle that for ya?”

Prior to Breezy, Brown teamed up with Young Thug for the well-received mixtape Slime & B. Consisting of 13 genre-bending tracks, Slime & B also saw contributions from Gunna, Major Nine, Lil Duke, Shad Da God, Too $hort, E-40, HoodyBaby, and Future. Enjoy Breezy (Deluxe) in full below.