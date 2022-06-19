By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2022

On June 24, Chris Brown will release his long-awaited 10th studio album Breezy.

In an interview with Big Boy for BigBoyTV, the Virginia-born singer revealed that he recorded 250 tracks before narrowing it down to 23 for the final tracklist. “I be having so many songs. I think for this actual project, I had almost 250 songs,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we gotta scale it down and figure out what we gon’ do.’”

“Too many of the songs sound in the same frequency. It’s like a show. You got the beginning, the climax, and then the end,” he describes the process of elimination. “But I still want to give my audience at least two or three of the same and not release a whole album where every song sounds the same.”

On Tuesday (June 7), Brown revealed the track list to album in an Instagram post. The 23 tracks Breezy may include are “Need You Right Here,” “Sex Memories,” “CAB,” “Make Love,” “On Some New S**t,” and the previously released single, “WE (Warm Embrace).”

A tracklist that lengthy is no surprise to Team Breezy because Brown’s last albumIndigo, which was released in 2019 has a 32 tracks while its extended edition has 42 tracks. The deluxe edition of his eighth studio album Heartbreak On A Full Moon, which was released in 2017 has a total of 57 tracks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial)

Brown also stated that he started recording Breezy at the same time that he was releasing Indigo, meaning this new album was three years in the making.

On Friday (June 17), Brown dropped a new single titled “Call Me Everyday” featuring Wizkid. “He’s been my friend 15 years plus,” he said of the Nigerian superstar. “This time, we made a real, real record.”

