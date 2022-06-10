By DJ First Class
These days, posthumous albums almost arrive left and right after a rapper’s untimely demise. While this can be a good and bad thing simultaneously, the fans appreciate it nonetheless. It’s been nearly four years since XXXTentacion was fatally shot in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018, and his name still evokes polarizing responses from the music world. His devoted fans are still moved by his genre-bending music and emotional lyrics, which helped them through difficult times. Others grapple with the serious allegations of sexual and domestic violence, including charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering, and aggravated battery. Today (June 10) the late rapper’s estate has released his posthumous Look At Me album.

The album coincides with the recent release of the late rapper’s Hulu documentary Look At Me: XXXTENTACION. Look At Me: The Album is described as an “audio companion” to the aforementioned film and features 25 songs divided into two sides. Side A contains 11 of XXX’s earliest recordings that will be making their debut on streaming services, including “NEVER,” “King of the Dead” and the Ski Mask The Slump God-assisted “FUXK.” Side B, meanwhile, compiles 13 of the Florida native’s biggest songs, from his 2015 breakout hit “Look At Me!” to “SAD!,” “Jocelyn Flores” and “Moonlight.”

Tacked onto the end of the album is XXXTENTACION’s recently released collaboration with Kanye West, “True Love,” which plays during the documentary’s end credits. The song also appears on Ye’s DONDA 2 LP, which dropped exclusively via his $200 stem player in February. While Look At Me: The Album celebrates XXXTENTACION’s legacy, the Sabaah Folayan-directed Hulu documentary takes a more honest look at the SoundCloud sensation’s controversy-stained career.

Check it out now!

